Voting in Northeast Los Angeles: What you need to know now

By T.A. Hendrickson

We’re in the home stretch of the 2022 statewide primaries. Voting by mail began on May 10. The last day to register online to vote is Monday, May 23; after that you have to register and vote in person. Voting in person begins on Saturday, May 28. The final day to send in your ballot or vote in person is Election Day, June 7.

Casting your ballot

Questions you may have about voting are covered in detail by the L.A. Country Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk at lavote.gov. In a nutshell:

All eligible citizens who are registered by May 23 should receive a ballot in the mail. To check on whether your ballot has been mailed out, visit Vote-by-Mail Ballot Status. If your ballot is not on the way, contact the L.A. County Registrar. The deadline for requesting a Vote-by-Mail ballot is Tuesday, May 31.

There are three ways to submit your mail-in ballot.

You can mail in your Vote-by-Mail ballot; no postage is needed but it must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 7 and received by Tuesday, June 14.

and received by Tuesday, June 14. You can drop off your ballot at drop boxes located throughout L.A. County. In Northeast L.A., drop boxes are located at Arroyo Seco Regional Library, Cypress Park Branch Library, Eagle Rock Branch Library, Eagle Rock Recreation Center, Garvanza Park, Glassell Park Recreation Center, Hermon Park and Juntos Park.

You can drop your ballot off at vote centers throughout L.A. County. Vote centers are open May 28 to June 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Election Day, June 7, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Additional vote centers open June 4 through June 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Election Day, June 7, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Northeast Los Angeles, vote centers opening on May 28 include Highland Park Senior Citizen Center, Glassell Park Senior Citizen Center, El Sereno Senior Citizen Center and Lincoln Park Senior Citizen Center.

Additional vote centers opening June 4 in Northeast Los Angeles include Franklin High School, Goodwill Community Enrichment Center, the Greater Los Angeles Agency on Deafness, Highland Park Lutheran Church, Montecito Heights Recreation Center, Occidental College, Ramona Hall Community Center, Sotomayor Arts and Sciences Magnet.

Decision time

The primaries include races for federal, state, county and city offices. Here are some of the NELA elected officials and their challengers on the primary ballot: