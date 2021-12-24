Tips for recycling your Christmas tree

SPONSORED CONTENT FROM THE EAGLE ROCK NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL

TIPS for

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING

As the holiday season winds down, the dreaded task of taking down all the festive decorations comes into view. You might be wondering what’s the best way to discard your Christmas tree. Look no further than your own LA City Sanitation Department! LA Sanitation has curbside collection for Christmas trees to make it convenient to properly and safely recycle your tree.

How to Recycle your Christmas tree and put it in the green bin:

REMOVE all ornaments, decorations, tinsels and stand from the tree.

CUT the tree into pieces, if needed, to fit into green bin.

PLACE the tree pieces inside the green bin and put out for regular pick-up on collection day.

*Flock or artificial trees can’t be recycled, place them in the black container.

**If you do not remove the stand from the tree, it will not be picked up.

If your Christmas tree is too big to cut and place inside the green waste bin, simply place the tree next to your green waste bin on collection day.



Residents of multifamily buildings are requested to place their Christmas trees at the curbside on the collection day in your neighborhood.



If you do not have a green bin, you can schedule a pick-up through any of the 3 ways below.

1. Call the 24-hour LA City Sanitation Customer Care Center at 1-800-773-2489

2. Visit MYLA311 website and create a “Bulky Items” ticket and select “Christmas Tree” in the drop down menu.

3. Create a request by clicking the green SERVICE REQUEST tab on the right of the screen of the LA City Sanitation homepage. Create a “Bulky Items” ticket and select “Christmas Tree” in the drop down menu.

For additional information, please visit https://dpw.lacity.org/blog/how-recycle-your-christmas-tree