The Top NELA Home Sales of 2021

This 3-bed, 2-bath architectural gem of a house in Eagle Rock was one of the highest priced home sales in NELA in 2021.

This 3-bed, 2-bath architectural gem of a house in Eagle Rock was one of the highest priced home sales in NELA in 2021.

By Jeffery Marino

Jeffery Marino, a seasoned data journalist, has covered the California real estate market for over a decade.

To close out 2021, this slideshow features NELA’s highest-priced home sales of the year.

Given that 2021 was one for the NELA record books – the median sale price surpassed $1 million in June and inventory hit a seven-year low in November – it’s not surprising that these homes were also some of the most expensive NELA sales of all time. The Bekins estate in Eagle Rock, purchased by comedian Chris Hardwick for $5.6 million in December 2017, still holds the title of the most expensive home sale ever in NELA, but the three homes featured here round out the top four.

Address: 1906 Escarpa Dr., Eagle Rock

Sold for: $3,075,000

Listed by: Edith Reyna of Compass

Sold in April for over $3 million, this 5-bed, 3-bath palatial home in Eagle Rock was the highest recorded sale for 2021 in NELA and the second highest of all time, according to Redfin data going back to 2013. Selling at $500,000 over asking, the residence features a terraced backyard, fully finished pool house and a basement situated on a half-acre lot.

Address: 5325 Hermosa Ave., Eagle Rock

Sold for: $2,770,500

Listed by: Unknown

Named after architect Bruce Norcross, the Norcross Residence is a 3-bed, 2-bath 1960s post-and-beam featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and tons of outdoor living space — in addition to its 2,200+ square-foot interior. It sold in March for $2.77 million but along with the listing agent info, the list price has also been suppressed so we’ll never know how much the new owners offered over asking to snag this one-of-a-kind architectural gem.

Address: 454 W Avenue 46, Mt. Washington

Sold for: $2,635,000

Listed by: Robert Kallick of Compass

Sold in June, this 4-bed, 4-bath post-and-beam in Mt. Washington “was reimagined by design firm Breland-Harper in 2019,” according to the listing description. We wonder if the new owner got to keep the stunning artwork used to stage the space. If so, that may explain why the home sold for nearly $200,000 more than the asking price.

Please Contribute Now to help us keep real estate news coming to you.

Support local news that matters to you. $ Donation Amount: $5.00

$10.00

$25.00

Give a Custom Amount Make this donation monthly Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Make this an anonymous donation. Donation Total: $5.00 One Time Contribute Now