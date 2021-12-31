The Top 20 Stories in the Boulevard Sentinel in 2021

On Aug. 12, the Sentinel reported on Kevin de León's blistering response to the effort to recall him. The lead recall proponent terminated the effort in November. | Photo Sacramento Bee

On Aug. 12, the Sentinel reported on Kevin de León's blistering response to the effort to recall him. The lead recall proponent terminated the effort in November. | Photo Sacramento Bee

By T.A. Hendrickson, Editor of the Boulevard Sentinel

Two things jumped out at me as I compiled the following list of the top 20 most-read stories in the Sentinel in 2021.

First, Northeast Los Angeles had its share of change, controversy and tragedy in 2021, punctuated by bright moments in art, food – and vaccines.

Second, the list reflects the Sentinel’s hard work in 2021 to bring you the local news. If you value local news for NELA, please contribute to the Sentinel.

The top 20 stories for 2021, as measured by views, are:

