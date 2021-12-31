On Aug. 12, the Sentinel reported on Kevin de León's blistering response to the effort to recall him. The lead recall proponent terminated the effort in November. | Photo Sacramento Bee

The Top 20 Stories in the Boulevard Sentinel in 2021

By T.A. Hendrickson, Editor of the Boulevard Sentinel

Two things jumped out at me as I compiled the following list of the top 20 most-read stories in the Sentinel in 2021.

First, Northeast Los Angeles had its share of change, controversy and tragedy in 2021, punctuated by bright moments in art, food – and vaccines.

Second, the list reflects the Sentinel’s hard work in 2021 to bring you the local news. If you value local news for NELA, please contribute to the Sentinel.

The top 20 stories for 2021, as measured by views, are:

1

Eagle Rock Plaza Has Been Sold (Jun. 18)

2

Eagle Rock Hangs in the Balance As Glendale Officials Grapple with Scholl Canyon (Sep. 8)

3

For the Best Breakfast Burritos in L.A., Head to Highland Park (Aug. 29)

4

Homeless Man Dies in His Tent in Eagle Rock (Mar. 1)

5

Approval Granted by Parks Department for Homeless Pallet Shelters in Eagle Rock (Jun. 17)

6

City Council Approves Motion to Build Prefab Shelters for the Homeless in NELA (Mar. 17)

7

Suspect Is Arrested in Killing of Rite-Aid Clerk in Glassell Park

8

Metro to Present Proposal to Reduce Much of Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock to One Car Lane Each Way (Mar. 30)

9

Artists Selected to Create New Mural in Highland Park (Feb. 21)

10

Large Eldercare Facility to Be Built in Eagle Rock (Jul. 1)

11

Kevin de León tells Metro to Slow Down Its Push for One Car Lane Each Way on Colorado (May 13)

12

Kevin de León Pushes for Prefab Housing for the Unhoused in NELA As Part of Broad Agenda on Homelessness (Feb. 17)

13

Metro Lays Out Options for Colorado Boulevard; Winners and Losers Come into Focus (Sep. 24)

14

Three NELA Restaurants Named Best in L.A. (Dec. 12)

15

After a year of Covid-19, Vaccines Arrive in NELA (Mar. 4)

16

Glendale Approves Biogas Power Plant at Scholl Canyon (Dec. 1)

17

Kevin de León Files a Blistering Official Response to Recall Effort; Recall Proponents Stand Firm (Aug. 12)

18

Alleged Attacker of Woman on Metro Bus in Eagle Rock Pleads Not Guilty to Multiple Charges, Including a Hate Crime Allegation (Apr. 30)

19

A Deal to Sell Pillarhenge Is in the Works. Will the Sale Close? (Dec. 21)

20

The Typical Home in NELA Now Goes for $1 Million (Jul. 4)

admin

2 thoughts on “The Top 20 Stories in the Boulevard Sentinel in 2021

  1. Number one on the list should be the destruction and take over of Eagle Rock by B R T.
    B R T ‘s Plans to destroy our beautiful community for ever and change it into a crowded
    place to live, is unforgivable . Those people who are responsible for the change obviously don’t live in Eagle Rock . Such as HILDA SOLIS , KEVIN DE LEON , AND OTHERS… .It’s an attempt to gentrify Eagle Rock by letting existing businesses go out of business .
    The community has overwhelmingly voiced their opinion against this attempt to convert Colorado Blvd into a MASS TRANSIT CORRIDOR. . . Eagle Rock Residents continue to be ignored by B R T. AND THE REST…. i wonder if their is something illegal going on here that we don’t know about ?

    Reply

    1. Believe me Robert. What you said echos the sentiments of alot of us. These politicians drop in, grab money, and leave. They use our community as a testing lab and then ditch us for higher office, federal prison, or obscurity. Please run for De Leon’s seat Robert…

      Reply

