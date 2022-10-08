Sponsored Post: All Signs Point to Midcentury Design and Breathtaking Views

968 Montecito Dr | Montecito Heights

3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,149,000

Montecito Heights sets the scene for this rare offering that features 1965 design and breathtaking views.

Perched above the Arroyo Seco amid greenery and tranquility, the home welcomes you into an airy living environment imbued with iconic midcentury elements including dramatic ceiling height, clerestory windows, and an endless supply of natural light.

Moving through the space you are never far from astonishing vistas, spanning the hillsides to the Griffith Observatory and Hollywood Sign. There are two bedrooms, two baths, and a mezzanine / loft for your media or work setup.

Glass sliders open to upper and lower balconies where you’ll lounge, dine and socialize against an epic panorama. Enjoy central air and covered parking for two vehicles.