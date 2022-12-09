Sponsored Post: All Signs Point to a Spacious Modern in Eagle Rock

3 Beds | 3.5 Baths | $1,100,000

Eagle Rock is the setting for this earth-friendly modern with private outdoor space.

Built in 2015, the home delivers maximized living areas in the minimalist footprint of ecologically conscious small-lot design. High ceilings, hard-surface flooring and oversized double-pane windows create an airy great room with an open kitchen featuring a prep+dining island, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, and stainless appliances by Bosch.

Bedrooms are ensuite, arranged two-up and one-down to offer private refuge for workspace or overnight guests. The Primary features a walk-in closet, dual vanities, and a luxe shower with tile surround. Enjoy a balcony for morning coffee, and a private garden or dog run. This well-equipped home has a powder room, central heat+air with Nest, and a directly-accessible two car garage.