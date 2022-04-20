Sponsored Content: People’s Kite Festival coming to Los Angeles State Historic Park

Clockshop and California State Parks are hosting Community & Unity, our second annual People’s Kite Festival, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 2 pm – 6pm, at Los Angeles State Historic Park, next to historic Chinatown.

This family-friendly cultural festival will serve as an opportunity to bring together diverse communities in Los Angeles through the art of kite making and a day full of joy, culture, and uplift through the arts.

In collaboration with the American Kiteflyers Association, it will feature; a “gallery in the sky,” including flying demonstrations with kite masters Kim Wong and the Tyrus Wong Family, Scott Skinner, and Joe Hadzicki; natural fabric dyeing workshops with artist Carly Lake, design/printmaking workshops with Yuju Yeo and Dewey Tafoya; and musical performances with DJ Gui Spina, Johny Miguel Trombone and Electronics, and the Changui Majadero band.

Food catering will be provided by CARGO Snack Shack at the LA State Historic Park.

Artist Audrey Chan will create three unique kite designs in collaboration with kitemaster Scott Skinner that will be unveiled at the event, and will reference both the social histories of LA State Historic Park as well as serve as a rallying cry to preserve public land for future generations.

This event is designed as a community celebration honoring the communities surrounding LASHP that fought for and stewarded this public park land, recognizing their resilience, cultural histories, and aspirations.

Families are invited to come and spend the day in this beautiful setting, with the opportunity to fly their own kites, work on their own artful prints, and watch some wondrous kites take to the skies.

Community & Unity Kite Festival is made possible by the support and sponsorship of CA State Parks, the American Kiteflyers Association, the Resources Legacy Foundation, the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, and Clockshop’s generous community of donors.

RSVP and donate at bit.ly/kitefest22. Clockshop runs on the generosity of our donors and funders. Community & Unity is a free community event. Any donations go to supporting the artists we work with, our staff and future programs. Thank you for your generous support.