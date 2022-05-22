Sponsored Content: Local Guidance Helps Voters Cast Complete Ballot

Did you open your ballot? There are seven pages of choices to make. For members of East Area Progressive Democrats (EAPD), those choices are a lot easier, based on the club’s very helpful Ballot Guide.

Now that guidance is available to the community as well. In EAPD, getting ready for this primary election began 8 months ago.

Immediately after the club led local efforts to defeat the recall of Governor Newsom last September, officers and committee leaders in EAPD began hearing from local, countywide, state, and federal candidates who were eager to attend and speak at monthly meetings on Zoom and solicit members’ support.

Now, with mail-in voting under way, the EAPD recommendations for voting are among the most sought out by Angelenos citywide. Club endorsements reflect months of interviews and votes by hundreds of members.

Club members put a high priority on choosing the best prepared, most qualified candidates for four offices. For L.A. County Sheriff, members chose Robert Luna. For L.A. Mayor, members overwhelmingly chose Karen Bass. For state Assembly representing Eagle Rock and the entire 52nd District, members voted for Mia Livas Porter in a landslide, more than 90 percent. And for L.A. School Board, in the open seat for District 2, Dr. Rocío Rivas, parent of a 6th-grade student in Eagle Rock, earned the club endorsement.

To find the EAPD Ballot Guide online click here: www.EAPD.LA/endorsements