Sponsored Content: Invitation to join community public hearings to review 2021 Draft district maps

These important hearings are part of a public process to draw City Council District maps with the input of the City’s residents. The Commission will present draft maps informed by 2020 Census, public and written testimony and other relevant data sources.

This will be the last chance we get to hear from you before the maps get sent to the Los Angeles City Council for final approval on October 29, 2021. We need to hear your opinion about these maps. Do the maps truly reflect the boundaries of your community? Is your Council District set up to ensure you and your neighbors are fairly represented?

Come join our virtual meetings and let us know. Your voice is your power.

To attend or participate: go to http://bit.ly/LACCRCZoom

go to To listen only: Call 1-669-254-5252, enter 161 545 4787#

Call enter To submit written comments: go to http://bit.ly/lacitycoi You can also watch these hearings by going to LA CITYVIEW 35 on cable Channel 35 (in the City of LA) or website at lacityview.org/live and on YouTube at @laccrc2021.

Please share this invitation with your neighbors, friends, and family.

If you require translation services please let us know at 213-263-5765.

For more information about the City’s redistricting process, visit

http://redistricting2021.lacity.org