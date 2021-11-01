Sponsored Content: Creating Extraordinary Realities with Carolyn Caswell, MFT, M. Msc. – November 2021

Dear Readers,

This is the continuing Story of a whole New Civilization being born right here, right now, on Earth; and of the New Humans who are helping co-create it. New Humans are Open-Hearted, Open-Minded Neighbors filled with Good Will To All. If you match this description, then you are (in our reality) a New Human with Unlimited Possibilities, Living in “The New Times.”

We have been sharing information about earth changes that are proven to NOW be affecting human hearts, brains and biofields and also about the Collective Shift of Humanity from a primarily 3D reality focus (physical, material, external reality) extending into a 4D focus (internal, emotional/spiritual, world of subtle energies and mental creations). We have been focusing on Gradual Awakenings (or Expansions of Awareness) and presented the possibility of Sudden Awakenings, which is our focus this month.

Jonas Elrod, by his own account “a normal guy,” began to consistently question the deeper meaning of life (a very New Human thing to do) and after the accidental and untimely death of his best friend, experienced a startling “Sudden Awakening.” You may have seen the Netflix documentary Wake Up which chronicles Mr. Elrod’s dramatic and even traumatic experiences with 4D phenomena. (These experiences were shocking and traumatizing because, as he says, he felt totally unprepared for them). Sadly, after a two-year run, Netflix has discontinued the Wake Up documentary however it can still be purchased online. Alternatively, you can see and hear Mr. Elrod by watching a free trailer (a great synopsis) of Wake Up the movie, now streaming free on U-Tube. You can also catch Jonas being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on U-Tube, OWN channel (free) or watch Season 1 of his new series streaming online, In Deep Shift with Jonas Elrod, featuring interviews with a variety people from all walks of life sharing their own extraordinary (from a 3D perspective) experiences.

We want to emphasize upfront that since Mr. Elrod’s first encounters with the “paranormal” (para meaning “beyond” or “alongside of” normal) which were overwhelming for him, Jonas now reports that the phenomena are more manageable (i.e., not intrusive, for example, he can See a biofield/ aura if he chooses to focus on it, but otherwise his attention is free to focus elsewhere). He also says that the phenomena have become “less intense.”

Let’s hear Mr. Elrod’s story in his own words: (Transcript from Wake Up movie trailer)

Interviewer: Are you nervous talking about this stuff?

Jonas: “Little bit” (fingers tapping)

Interviewer: Why?

Jonas: “Self-conscious.”

Interviewer: Why?

Jonas: “Don’t want people to think I’m a freak”

Interviewer: Why would they think you’re a freak?

Jonas: “Because this scares people.”

Jonas Narrates His Story: “My name is Jonas Elrod. I was born 37 years ago in a God-fearing town out of Georgia. One day, out of nowhere, something very strange happened to me. At this point, the camera cuts away to a *man in a lab coat saying, “It doesn’t sound like schizophrenia. He doesn’t have a mood disorder. We’ve excluded potential causes of abnormalities such as a brain tumor.” *Dr. Richard Friedman, Weill-Cornel Medical Center.

Jonas Continues Narrative: “Overnight, I started to see things most people couldn’t see, angels and spirits and demons. I could see it everywhere and I’m trying to find out why this happened to me. I mean it’s sensory overload, essentially, what it is at times. This gift, this curse, this gift/curse!” (In our reality it is neither a “gift” nor a “curse” but a survival mechanism for all).

Next month, we’re going to look into Jonas’ situation a little more closely to find that he is not (as he and girlfriend Mara describe) “just an ‘average Joe’ guy one minute and then this happens.” In our reality, no one is “average,” period! We are ALL extraordinary in 3D terms!

To sum up: Our Collective “4D Shift” won’t always be as traumatic, scary, weird, or chaotic as the first experiences, because these phenomena will quickly become Y/our New Normal. Again, as we continue to Extend Into 4D in “The New Times,” the “paranormal” is increasingly becoming “The New Normal” for ALL humanity. It may seem improbable that we could become accustomed to such extraordinary phenomena, but be assured that once our level of experience and understanding of the 4D world increases, and as our trusted institutions deal with these New Realities more supportively (or fight the inevitable changes and increasingly sideline themselves) these phenomena will be Seen for what they truly are: beneficial and advantageous Evolutionary Expansions in Awareness that can assure our Safety and even our Survival: Our personal, familial, social, planetary and galactic survival.

To Be Well and StaySafe: Raise Vibratory Frequency of Self, Community and Planet by Focusing in Love, Peaceful Co-Existence, Mutual Respect, and Good Will To ALL!

