Sponsored Content: Creating Extraordinary Realities with Carolyn Caswell, MFT, M. Msc. – July 2022

Dear Readers,

This is the continuing Story of a whole New Civilization being born right here, right now, on Earth; and of the New Humans who are helping co-create it. New Humans are Open-Hearted, Open-Minded Neighbors filled with Good Will to All. If you match this description, then you are (in our reality) a New Human with Unlimited Possibilities, Living in “The New Times.”

We have been sharing information about earth changes that are NOW affecting ALL life on Earth including human hearts, brains and biofields. We have also been discussing the Collective Shift of Humanity from a primarily 3D reality focus (external, physical, material, linear reality) extending into a 4D focus (emotions, subtle energies, biofields, magnetic tides, mental constructs, opposites in conflict like Good v. Evil, non-linear realities, time paradoxes) and gradually, into a 5D focus (profound inner peace, unity, collective genius at will; paradoxes and conflicts resolved; psychological and spiritual integration; win-win solutions; harmony, beauty, divine love, celestial family). Breaking News: 5D “There” is HERE NOW for some!

Did anyone out there read the first Harry Potter book or watch the movie? Did you find yourself wishing you could experience “The Sorting Hat” to Know something about your Original Nature, Magical Abilities and in which of the 4 Hogwarts Houses you belong?

If you’ve been following our Story so far, you have probably realized that the number 4 is a Magical Language Code and that the 4 Hogwarts Houses in the Harry Potter franchise can represent the 4 Elements: House Gryffindor is Elemental Fire, House Hufflepuff is Elemental Earth, House Ravenclaw is Elemental Air, and House Slytherin is E. Water.

If you are a Shining Sun of the Family Triad of Fire Constellations, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius, your essential nature is Firey; you “belong” in House Gryffindor and are Masters of Intuitive Action. You can also now Know that you have undertaken physical embodiment to Learn how to Constructively Direct the Firey, Electrical Nerve Currents in your body in order to Handle Power Rightly and to Radiate the High-Torque, Celestial Frequencies of Divine Love. You are learning the True Meaning of Divine Love beyond selfishness, lust, domination.

If you are a Shining Sun of the Family Triad of Earth Constellations Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn, your essential nature is Earthy; you “belong” in House Hufflepuff and are Masters of Alchemy, Preservation, Artisanal Crafting, and Extended Hearing Abilities. You can also now Know that you physically embodied in order to Learn to Nurture and Preserve both your Physical Body as your Magical Kingdom and also to Preserve an Inner Library of Wisdom to Nurture, Protect and Preserve Earth and to Artisinally Craft New Earth, bringing forth finer types of vegetation, flowers, and trees that now exist only in 4,5D by working with Earth.

If you are a Shining Sun of the Family Triad of Air Constellations, Gemini, Libra and Aquarius, your essential nature is Airy; you “belong” in House Ravenclaw and demonstrate great Mental Freedom, Flexibility, and Ingenuity. You can now Know that you have physically embodied in order to Learn to Think Constructively by resolving conflicts, balancing opposing forces and synthesizing knowledge in order to Demonstrate the Family of ALL Life. You are Masters of Constructive Mental Imagery, Innovation and Invention. You are learning to Discern the difference between False and True Imagination: Imaging Ability.

If you are a Shining Sun of the Family Triad of Water Constellations, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces, your essential nature is Watery; you “belong” in House Slytherin and Demonstrate the Power of Magical/Spiritual Transformation (of 3D Humanity into 4, 5D and beyond!) You physically embodied to Learn How to Handle Emotions Constructively by first honoring ALL E(nergy)motions, feeling them, THEN, Listening to their Messages in order to Learn How to Direct the Watery, Magnetic, Chemical Currents properly, to attain Inner Peace first, so that you can then Demonstrate Peace Externally, as a Constructive, Contributing Citizen of New Earth. You are Masters of Emotional Expression, Compassion, Empathy.

Just like Harry Potter, we also get to CHOOSE which “House(s)” we prefer to “hang out” in! “The Sorting Hat” (Code for the Great Universal Intelligence) honors ALL our choices! And The Goal is: To become Masters in All 4 “Houses” so that we can Embody the Quint-Essence of the Fifth Kingdom (5-D) extending all our senses and abilities to solve world problems.

Your birthdate is a Celestial Code or Key that connects you with a Constellation (Group of Stars) that can also be thought of as a particular School of Knowledge or Expertise and also as your Celestial, Galactic, Soul Family for the duration of your life in a 3D body. Each Constellation has a Foundational Sacred Task to perform in Restoring Eden, Co-Creating New Earth, or “birthing” the New, more Empathic, Compassionate, Inclusive and Kind Civilization.

If you were born (Jun 20-July21) You are a Shining Sun of Constellation Cancer, “The Crab.” You are The Midwives and Nurturers of New Earth Co-Creators, tending to those on the front lines– those fully engaged in bringing forth New Earth Information and Constructs. The Entire World is your Family. You are Charged with Opening the Gates through which The New Humans, as well as Fresh Insights and Tangible Ideas for a New Type of Sharing Economy, can enter into this Time/Space continuum of Planet Earth through “The New Kids.”

To Be Well and Stay Safe: Raise Vibratory Frequency of Self, Community and Planet by Focusing in Love, Peaceful Co-Existence and Good Will To ALL.

