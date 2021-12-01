Sponsored Content: Creating Extraordinary Realities with Carolyn Caswell, MFT, M. Msc. – December 2021

Dear Readers,

This is the continuing Story of a whole New Civilization being born right here, right now, on Earth; and of the New Humans who are helping co-create it. New Humans are Open-Hearted, Open-Minded Neighbors filled with Good Will To All. If you match this description, then you are (in our reality) a New Human with Unlimited Possibilities, Living in “The New Times.”

We have been sharing information about earth changes that are proven to NOW be affecting ALL life on earth including human hearts, brains and biofields. We have also been discussing the Collective Shift of Humanity from a primarily 3D reality focus (physical, material, external reality) extending into a 4D focus (internal, emotional/spiritual, world of subtle energies and mental creations). We have been focusing on Gradual Awakenings (or Expansions of Awareness) and presented the possibility of Sudden Awakenings, sharing Jonas Elrod’s Sudden Awakening Story last month. If you missed out, some of his story is free online.

Last month we also said we would “look into” Jonas Elrod’s life to discover why this Sudden Awakening might have happened to him and how it could happen to others.

First, we want to assure you that YOUR Awakening is not and will NOT be a random, haphazard event, no matter whether it seems to be Sudden or Gradual. Humanity’s Awakening is a MOMENTOUS EVENT, long, long ago predicted with everything unfolding according to a beautiful PLAN that has been Aeons (Eons) in the making. We are living in the most exciting time EVER along this 3D Timeline—a time FULL of unprecedented OPPORTUNITES for the co-creation of a New, much more Loving, Inclusive Society.

As you might have already suspected, Awakenings are not “decided” by personality-egos living in physical bodies. Our “normal” 3D level of awareness is the level of EFFECTS or RESULTS, not CAUSES of Results. And this is really good news because it means that we Awaken at just the right time, place and in the most beneficial circumstances, according to a well-orchestrated, precise, Divine Plan for the Benefit of ALL. (This is true for ALL humans, however, there are some humans who cannot or will not believe this; who for their own reasons need (or prefer) to believe in the haphazard and random aspects of reality; for these humans, reality will match their beliefs or preferences according to Cosmic or Divine Law, for a time. Therefore, some humans will definitely Wake Up “the hard way” in difficult circumstances. This, they have Chosen. Please don’t misunderstand; this does NOT mean that we have no control or choice in our lives—it just means that as long as we stay stuck in a very limited, 3D reality mindset, we live within the EFFECTS of seemingly RANDOM CAUSES beyond our knowledge and experience. As we Wake Up, this is no longer true.

Back to Mr. Elrod. Why did he experience a Sudden Awakening? Jonas was born February 1, 1972. His Sun Sign is Aquarius, “The Awakener” (the sign of sudden, dramatic and exciting Revelations). And NOT coincidentally, this is the “name” of our current Aeon (Eon): We are ALL living in this Aeon of Aquarius. It is Time to Awaken. Jonas was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey; birthdate January 29, 1954, also NOT coincidentally, a Sun Sign Aquarian, also an “Awakener.” These two individuals were born as an Aquarian Sun in the Aeon of Aquarius because they volunteered to perform the Task of Awakening Humanity at the appropriate time. (This writer, also NOT coincidentally, born February 14, 1951, is also a Sun Aquarian).

Does this mean that ALL Sun Sign Aquarians are Awakeners? YES! If you are a Sun Aquarian (born January 20 – February 18) you volunteered to help Awaken Humanity Constructively. In fact, every Sun Sign in the Sacred Zodiacal Circle has a definite TASK to perform to help Co-Create New Earth, Terra Nova, Alpha Earth or whatever term you prefer.

In 2022, we will share The Tasks of each of the 12 Sun Signs. And please realize, if you have a prejudice against Astrology, that perhaps one in a thousand people have been extensively trained in its deeper, more esoteric, spiritual aspects and therefore there is a great deal of false, superficial, mis-information which has been quite deliberately “seeded” in the minds of Humanity to block us from fulfilling Our Tasks. If you are a Christian who has been taught that astrology is evil, please study your Bible very carefully to See for yourself that Zodiacal Codes and references are found throughout the Christian Bible and other Sacred Books.

So, for Jonas a “Sudden Awakening” was part of his Life Plan. (We each have a Life Plan that we helped design and co-create as Beings of Light within Greater Realities). Also, Jonas lost a dear friend at a tender age. Trauma and severe illness can Awaken a Being Suddenly. It’s as though a blindfold is ripped off and one can suddenly See into different levels of reality. Even Gradual Awakenings often include some Sudden Realizations or Awakenings.

Next month we will attempt to illustrate by real life examples how Awakening has a tremendous Survival Value as earth changes intensify. We will also share information about our further Ascension into the 5th Dimension and its delights. Watch this space!

To Be Well and Stay Safe: Raise Vibratory Frequency of Self, Community and Planet by Focusing in Love, Peaceful Co-Existence, Mutual Respect, and Good Will To ALL!

Terrace Knoll

Wisdom & Wellness Center

757 Terrace 49 / (323) 793-4058

December 2021 Leave a Comment below on Creating Extraordinary Realities with Carolyn Caswell, MFT, M. Msc.