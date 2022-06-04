Sponsored Content: All Signs Point to Three Bedrooms + Flat Yard in Dahlia Heights

5179 High Crest Ave | Eagle Rock

3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,395,000

A tucked-away location, private yard, and proximity to Dahlia Heights Elementary make this two-level home a nifty find in Eagle Rock.

Design notes circa 1940 create a sensible layout featuring formal entry, living and dining, with character elements that include wood flooring, built-ins, and a brick hearth. The kitchen presents a vintage vibe with its tiled countertops and O’Keefe & Merritt stove.

Bedrooms are arranged two-up + one-down, perfect if you need separated space for your home office or guests. Sip beverages on the upstairs balcony amidst gorgeous views, and enjoy the expansive yard dotted with mature trees providing a nice balance of sun and shade.