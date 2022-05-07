Sponsored Content: All Signs Point to Homes in Mt. Washington and Highland Park

Three bedrooms provide space for work-from-home; baths are appointed with wooden vanities and beautiful tile. Escape to the rear yard to enjoy covered dining and a sun-splashed lounge area surrounded by mature landscaping. This home has central air conditioning, a two-car garage and prime location within the coveted Mt. Washington Elementary School boundary.

Three bedrooms provide space for work-from-home; baths are appointed with wooden vanities and beautiful tile. Escape to the rear yard to enjoy covered dining and a sun-splashed lounge area surrounded by mature landscaping. This home has central air conditioning, a two-car garage and prime location within the coveted Mt. Washington Elementary School boundary.

The residence was built in 1957 with clean midcentury lines and oversized windows that bathe the interior in warm natural light. Design highlights include oakwood flooring, hand selected modern lighting elements, and seamless outdoor access.

The residence was built in 1957 with clean midcentury lines and oversized windows that bathe the interior in warm natural light. Design highlights include oakwood flooring, hand selected modern lighting elements, and seamless outdoor access.

Highland Park is the setting for this modernized Cal bungalow offering lots of space for all of life’s needs.

The stylishly remodeled home features a generous four bedroom layout with beautiful flooring and designer finishes throughout. Living and dining flow to the open kitchen appointed with quartz countertops, shaker-style cabinetry and a full-height tile splash. Vaulted ceilings create a sense of expanse amidst showers of sunshine pouring through overhead skylights.