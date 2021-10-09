Sponsored Content: All Signs Point to Highland Park

In happening Highland Park this charming Spanish is a study in balance, artfully renovated in a serene but city-close location.

Built in 1931, the home radiates warm vintage vibes and character with its red tile roof, decorative hearth, exposed wooden beams and beautiful oak flooring. Stylish updates are respectful of heritage including custom lighting elements, a clawfoot tub and the kitchen featuring a double sink, ample prep area and stainless appliance suite.

Two bedrooms, two baths and the sun-splashed office nook provide plenty of space with uninterrupted flow to the deck and covered patio where you’ll lounge, dine and entertain. Enjoy the flat grassy yard and bountiful garden of strawberries, mint and tomatoes plus a detached garage to fulfill storage needs or myriad possibilities for future use.