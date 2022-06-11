Sponsored Content: All Signs Point to an LEED-Certified Modern

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
4796 Rock Row Dr | Eagle Rock
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,099,000
Stylish and earth-friendly, this dreamy modern is well-located in trendy Eagle Rock.
The LEED-certified home built in 2010 offers three bedrooms in a smart footprint radiating with light, tranquility, and a wonderful sense of design. High ceilings compliment the airy open layout featuring bamboo flooring and beautiful open shelving crafted in wood.
Kitchen appointments include stainless appliances and a peninsula countertop with dining. Dual bedroom suites have custom Elfa storage systems and luxe baths; use the versatile third bedroom to host visitors and workspace.
A trio of private outdoor areas create environments to relax and socialize including the large deck equipped with built-in seating, retractable sun shades and a garden bed of fresh herbs. Access is easy to Found Coffee, Little Beast, Trader Joe’s and more.