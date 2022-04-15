Sponsored Content: All Signs Point to a Stunning Modern + ADU

921 Poppy St | Highland Park

5 Beds | 3.5 Baths | $1,799,000

Modern design, voluminous space and a stunning ADU create this rare offering in Highland Park.

The stylish compound was built in 2005 and expanded in 2020, with design crafted around indoor-outdoor living to suit all of life’s needs. Interior spaces extend through walls of glass into panoramic views; ubiquitous sunshine fills open-plan living, dining and the kitchen finished in light wood cabinetry, charcoal countertops and stainless appliances.

Featured in Dwell, the gorgeous two-bedroom ADU is the versatile addition you have dreamed of, readymade for personal use or as an income unit. Connecting it all is expansive outdoor space, a serene retreat for playtime, parties or quiet contemplation amidst flat terraces, a built-in grill, native landscaping and exquisite views.