Sponsored Content: All Signs Point to a Sophisticated Character Home in Eagle Rock

5034 Monte Bonito Dr | Eagle Rock
2 Beds + Bonus | 1 Bath | $995,000
North of Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock, this corner-lot traditional offers style and sophistication in a verdant setting.
Sunshine pours into the living room that features heritage elements including dark oakwood flooring, a barrel vault ceiling and exquisite decorative hearth. In the airy layout find two bedrooms, an updated kitchen and bath, open pantry space, built-in storage and a modern minimalist vibe.
Formal dining connects to the beautiful flat yard, a private escape with a covered deck and elegant seating areas where you can relax and socialize surrounded by lush drought-tolerant landscaping.
Enjoy updated systems, a two-car garage and the basement studio for your workshop, gym or gear storage. This great location within the desirable Dahlia Heights Elementary school boundary places dining and markets nearby including Found Coffee, Little Beast, Trader Joe’s and more. The Eagle Rock Canyon Trailhead is just minutes away; Pasadena, Glendale and Burbank are within easy reach.