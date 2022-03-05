Sponsored Content: All Signs Point to a Sophisticated Character Home in Eagle Rock

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

5034 Monte Bonito Dr | Eagle Rock

2 Beds + Bonus | 1 Bath | $995,000

North of Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock, this corner-lot traditional offers style and sophistication in a verdant setting.

Sunshine pours into the living room that features heritage elements including dark oakwood flooring, a barrel vault ceiling and exquisite decorative hearth. In the airy layout find two bedrooms, an updated kitchen and bath, open pantry space, built-in storage and a modern minimalist vibe.

Formal dining connects to the beautiful flat yard, a private escape with a covered deck and elegant seating areas where you can relax and socialize surrounded by lush drought-tolerant landscaping.