Sponsored Content: All Signs Point to a Remodeled Glassell Park Bungalow with Private Yard

2829 Estara Ave | Glassell Park

3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,025,000

Three bedrooms and wonderful outdoor space make for a sweet urban sanctuary in happening Glassell Park. Built in 1921, this remodeled Cal Bungalow enjoys a deep setback creating privacy, and a light-filled interior of stylish design. Hard surface flooring flows through the airy open kitchen, beautifully updated with shaker-style cabinetry, stainless appliances and a center dining island topped in walnut butcher block.

The oversized Primary is ensuite with a separate shower, soaking tub and large walk-in closet; two additional bedrooms can accommodate work-from-home and guests. French doors open to the generous flat yard, a hidden oasis of lush landscaping, pergola-covered sitting areas and a dining patio to host gatherings of any size.

Use the garage for your studio, gym or gear storage, and there’s off-street parking on the gated driveway. Head around the corner to a great lineup of coffee, dining and nightlife at Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Habitat, The Grant, Wife and the Somm, and more.