Sponsored Content: All Signs Point to a Midcentury Modern in Mt. Washington Elementary

3946 San Rafael Ave | Mt Washington

3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,499,000

Midcentury modern design in prime Mt. Washington. Perched on a serene ridge, the home features iconic period elements including natural wood ceilings, exposed beams, clerestory windows, built-ins and a columnar brick hearth. The open floor plan presents carefully defined living areas, with abundant glass and surrounding trees creating diffuse natural light.

Kitchen and baths have been stylishly updated, and the bedroom layout offers flexibility to work from home. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living on the patio and large deck crafted in Ipe wood, with sweeping views of verdant hills and gorgeous sunsets. Inviting playtime and gardening, the flat grassy front yard is fenced for privacy with an automated driveway gate.

Mt. Washington Elementary is right down the street along with local hiking trails. Highland Park’s trendy Figueroa Street is within easy reach.