Sponsored Content: All Signs Point to a Midcentury Home with Modern Updates in Mt. Washington

4649 Nob Hill Dr | Mt. Washington

4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,299,000

In scenic Mt. Washington, this four bedroom home of striking design offers abundant space and magnificent views.

Midcentury lines circa 1966 create a sunshiny layout that has been stylishly updated with wood plank flooring and an open kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, brass accents, a full-height tile splash, and stainless appliances.

Glass sliders open to the deck where you’ll lounge and dine amidst tranquil canyon vibes. The upstairs bedroom + bath are perfectly suited for workspace and overnight guests; head downstairs to three more bedrooms including the luxe Primary Suite, a light-filled sanctuary with exposed beams, a walk-in closet, and bath finished in brass fixtures and Zellige tile.

Enjoy central air, a two-car garage, and easy access to Cleland Park. All the joys of Mt. Washington living are within reach including miles of hiking trails, a coveted elementary school, and coffee and dining options like Bub & Grandma’s, Dunsmoor, York Boulevard favorites, and more.