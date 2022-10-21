Sponsored Content: All Signs Point to a Bright and Charming Atwater Village Apartment

3536 Dover St | Atwater Village
 
1 Bed | 1 Bath | $3,000/mo
 

Available for lease, this bright and charming one-bedroom apartment places you in the heart of Atwater Village near coffee, dining and boutiques. 

The renovated unit is part of a beautiful side-by-side Spanish duplex, with period details on the exterior and tasteful updates within. Saltillo tile adorns the front walkway taking you through the front garden and shaded veranda; step into the sunny interior that features formal living, dining, and hard surface flooring throughout. 

The updated kitchen has a full-height tile splash and stainless appliances including a dishwasher. Closet space is ample, and there is one renovated bath. Enjoy in-unit laundry and a detached bonus space for your office or storage. 

 

