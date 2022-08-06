Sponsored Content: All Signs Point to a 1950 Ranch-Style Cottage

369 Canyon Vista Dr | Mt. Washington
 
2 Beds | 1 Bath | $899,000
 
Midcentury charm and sweeping views make this 1950 ranch-style cottage a special find in scenic Mt. Washington. 
 
The home greets you with a breezy front porch that invites morning coffee or an evening glass of wine. Nicely maintained interior spaces have character intact, including the living room featuring an open-beam ceiling crafted in exposed wood, and a brick hearth invoking the feel of a mountain cabin. 
 
Kitchen and dining combine in an airy space with a giant window framing the majestic San Gabriel Mountains. Throw dinner parties that spill out to the rear patio perched above the canyon, with terraced yard areas for your orchard-keeping and other pursuits. 
 
All the elements are here for your cozy Mt. Washington retreat including a garage for laundry + storage needs, and driveway parking. Situated within a coveted elementary school boundary, you have hiking trails nearby and boundless coffee, dining and nightlife options to explore in nearby Highland Park.
 
