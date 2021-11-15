Sotomayor advances in 8-man football; for other NELA teams, playoff season ends in defeat

Eagle Rock quarterback Tanner Erwin, a junior, in the city quarterfinal against Reseda on Nov. 12. | Photo by Dave Abbott/NELA Sports One

By Dave Abbott of NELA Sports One

Nov. 16: This story has been updated to report on the defeat of the Eagle Rock boys water polo team in the SoCal championship game on Nov. 16.

The Sotomayor Wolves of Glassell Park advanced to the city finals in 8-man football last week by defeating the Jordan Bulldogs of Watts in the semifinals, 50-6. The Wolves will play the North Valley Military Institute Hawks of Sun Valley for the city championship on Nov. 20. A win for the Wolves would be a first ever championship for Sotomayor.

The Eagle Rock boys water polo team lost to the Carpinteria Warriors, 18-9, in the Division III CIF SoCal championship game on Nov. 16.

For other NELA teams, playoff season has also ended in defeat.

The Lincoln High Tigers of Lincoln Heights, competing in the top-echelon Open Division, were outmatched in the city quarterfinals on Friday by the Birmingham Patriots of Lake Balboa, 52-0, while Eagle Rock High lost in the Division I city quarterfinals to the Reseda Regents, 20-13.

The Eagle Rock girls volleyball team, the Division II champions in the CIF L.A. City Section, lost in the first round of state championship playoffs on Nov. 9 to Tarbut V’ Torah, 3-2.

In the L.A. City Section finals in Cross Country – to be held on Nov. 20 at Pierce College – the Eagle Rock girls team led by seniors Keely Miyamoto and Celeste Corrigan is expected to have a solid performance and qualify for the State Championships. From Franklin High School, junior Francisco Rodriguez and senior David Martinez are also expected to qualify for the State Championships.

Boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer have entered the winter preseason. League competition starts on Dec. 14.

To contact Dave Abbott about purchasing his photos of NELA high school sports, visit: SplashArtPhotography.com

