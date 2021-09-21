Remembering: John Jude Snyder, 1963 – 2021

John Jude Snyder (1963 – 2021) is remembered for the fullness of his life despite a lifetime of physical challenges. | Photo courtesy of the Snyder family

John Jude Snyder, the fourth of eight children in the loving family of Eldie and Elizabeth Snyder of Eagle Rock, a beloved teacher at St. Dominic’s School and an inspirational presence in his community, died on September 9. He was 58.

John was blessed with a happy heart, remarkable intellect, and deeply contented spirit. Although he faced a lifetime of physical challenges from spina bifida, he created a full and meaningful life that had a profound impact on all who knew him.

John attended Pasadena City College and obtained his teaching credential from California State University of Los Angeles. He taught English and History with dedication and passion at St Dominic’s. For many years, he led his students to compete in the State Academic Decathlon.

He loved sports of all kinds and could often be found enjoying the horse races at Santa Anita or behind home plate at Dodger Stadium. He could discuss with expertise virtually every aspect of any sport. Friends and family often reached out to benefit from his extensive knowledge and analysis of teams or players.

John was a man of deep Catholic faith. After a pilgrimage to the shrine at Lourdes, France as a young child with his father and Uncle Jack, all received miraculous blessings that changed their lives.

A reader, writer, and great thinker; John found particular meaning in the themes of “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee. “You never really understand a man until you consider things from his point of view… until you climb in his skin and walk around in it.” Perhaps having experienced the pre-judgement of others, John embodied that kindhearted empathy that made him so loved by everyone who knew him.

A true and devoted friend, John was always interested in the lives of others. He was patient, resilient, uncomplaining, and brave. He had a deep well of inner grace and fortitude that enabled him to meet and conquer the many challenges that came his way. Happy with his life, he died peacefully surrounded by his family and friends.

“He took the road less traveled by

and that has made all the difference” – Robert Frost

John was preceded in death by his father, Eldie, and his sister, Nancy. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth; his brothers: Paul, Dean and David; his sisters: Catherine, Elizabeth, and Bridget; his aunt, Genevieve; his nieces and nephews: Matthew, Jenna, Jessica, Gabriel, Jack, Warren, Natalie, Kyle, Emmy, Fern, Rose, Monica, Clyde, Evy, Eldie, Miles, Cassius, Freya, Kylee, and Rhett; his lifelong friend, Armand, and countless other friends and family whose hearts, while broken, are full of gratitude for his example.

— By the family of John Jude Snyder

