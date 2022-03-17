No trial or possible jail for accused in attack on homeless in 2019 that set fire to the hills above Eagle Rock; judge approves mental health treatment instead

By T.A. Hendrickson
Daniel Nogueira, 28, who threw a lit firework into the homeless encampment under the 2 Freeway in Eagle Rock in 2019, injuring two and setting the hills afire, will be placed in a mental-health treatment program rather than face trial and possible jail, the judge in the case said today.
Judge Kerry White, of Los Angeles County Superior Court, approved mental health treatment against the judgement of prosecutors with the L.A. County DA. “Our office believes the defendant poses an unreasonable risk of danger to public safety,” said Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the D.A. in an email response to questions from the Boulevard Sentinel.
Nogueira, the son of Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce President Michael Nogueira, has been free on a $1 million bond since his arrest in August 2019. It was not until April 2021 that charges were filed against Daniel Nogueira; the charges were arson, using an explosive device to injure/destroy and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon against two occupants of the encampment, according to the criminal complaint filed by prosecutors. Nogueira pleaded not guilty. The Sentinel reached out to Michael Nogueira for comment but had not heard back as of this posting.
In arguing for mental health treatment, Nogueira’s superstar defense lawyer, Alan Jackson, argued that Nogueira has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) which makes it difficult for him to control his impulses, according to the L.A. Times. Jackson said that Nogueira had used “extremely bad judgment” when he threw the firework into the encampment, but that he was engaged in “horseplay” and didn’t intend to hurt anyone, according to the Times.
The judge told Nogueira he was lucky that a 2018 law allows judges to approve mental health treatment in cases where they believe that mental illness contributed significantly to the crime, according to the Times.
DA spokesperson Risling told the Sentinel that the terms of the Nogueira’s diversion into mental health treatment are yet to be worked out. Generally, diversion into a mental health program before trial allows the defendant to avoid jail time as long as they complete treatment, at which time the court would dismiss and seal the case.
Print a picture of him so we can all avoid him, please.
Sad and shameful but not surprising.
Some questions left out. How long has he have ADHD? Was he on his meds? Who was driving? Did tax payers foot the bill on medical n fire dept of ppl injured ?
We all know who did the fire. Wasn’t others also involved? Did u know that a council men held this over his dad’s head just about saying vote for me or I will take away concerts in park n possible make it very hard on your son? Honestly I think he should do some time. With mental help. N a long probation period. No drivers lisc.
N it’s true money does buy u no jail time
Can you substantiate this? I’m not surprised that the father pulled strings and bought his son’s light sentence, but we would like to know more about this corruption.
Thanks
Not sure who u r asking?
This is outrageous. He gets away with attempted murder because he has access to money. He should be in jail
His family should have to pay for the city fire resources used to put out the fire. And what happened to his accomplice? https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-09-03/two-accused-of-setting-blaze-at-eagle-rock-homeless-encampment-that-grew-into-brush-fire
Judge got it right. Man has mental illness.
Please take a look at the history of this case. This is a rich white boy who attempted to murder unsheltered citizens. It’s not a case of “welp he’s sick so…” His daddy hired a very expensive lawyer and this criminal is now free to roam the streets and attack someone else when he has a temper tantrum.
People complain about criminals on the street and this poor little rich boy is set free. It’s outrageous! Where is the anger for this criminal who endangered so many lives? He should be behind bars and his corrupt family should be footing the bill for the damage caused by the fire, and also compensation for the people who lost everything they had.
Shame shame shame on this judge! Shame on his daddy who bought the criminal’s freedom.
ADHD? Are you kidding me? This is bullshit. How about restitution? His father is STILL president of the ER Chamber of Commerce? What a joke. Shameful.
I remember that fire – it was scary.
I am sure jail time would only educate this dude on how to be a criminal at the taxpayer expense. But three or four years of twenty or thirty hours a week of community service would help him focus his attention and perhaps learn to be a better human being. Letting him off like this sets a bad example. Bad actions should have serious consequences.