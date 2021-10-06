NELA high school sports: Rivals meet this week in football; competition intensifies in girls volleyball and tennis

Franklin running back Diego Munoz, a junior, had a stellar game in the Panthers’ victory over Marshall on Oct. 1 | Photo by Dave Abbott/NELA Sports One

Franklin running back Diego Munoz, a junior, had a stellar game in the Panthers’ victory over Marshall on Oct. 1 | Photo by Dave Abbott/NELA Sports One

By Dave Abbott

The past week in high school football saw a commanding victory for Franklin against Marshall and a homecoming defeat for Eagle Rock by Lincoln. On Friday, Oct. 8, rivals Franklin and Eagle Rock will compete in the “Battle of the Principals Trophy” while rivals Lincoln and Wilson face off in the “Battle of the Belt.” In girls volleyball and girls tennis, teams are focused on securing playoff berths.

In an afternoon game on Oct. 1, the Franklin Panthers dominated the Marshall Barristers, 56-8 The score was 42-8 at halftime. Due to the point spread, there was a running clock in the second, third and fourth quarters.

The Panther offense had 147 yards passing and 183 yards rushing for a total of 330 yards. Panther quarterback Isaiah Diaz, a senior, was 8/15 for 143 yards and five touchdowns. Junior running back Diego Munoz rushed for 125 yards on five carries and two touchdowns. Junior Hector Ceballos had two receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Two up-and-coming sophomores outperformed: Alexander Miller caught four passes for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Kicker Daniel Licea was 8 for 8 in “PAT’s,” or points after touchdown.

Alexander Miller with his second touchdown of the day

FHS 56, MHS 8 Q4https://t.co/vJKjYjDWIx#ScoreStream pic.twitter.com/406teE7ZmP — NELA Sports One ¹ (@NELASportsOne) October 1, 2021

In the remaining Northern League game last week, the Wilson Mules of El Sereno defeated the Torres Toros of East L.A. 49-6.

Final scores for local teams in non-Northern League play include a win for Sotomayor against USC Hybrid, 36-9, and a defeat for Cathedral by the Chaminade Eagles of West Hills, 43-6.

Upcoming Football Games

The “Battle for the Principal’s Trophy” – a Franklin v. Eagle Rock tradition in which the principal of the winning school holds the trophy for a year – is on Friday, Oct. 8 at Franklin; kickoff is 7 p.m. Principal Mylene Keipp of Eagle Rock High currently holds the trophy.

Also on Friday, Oct. 8, starting at 7 p.m., rivals Lincoln and Wilson will face off at Lincoln in the “Battle for the Belt” game in which the victorious team wins the belt and holds on to it for a year.

Marshall will travel this week to Torres in East L.A. and Cathedral will travel to Bishop Amat in La Puente. Sotomayor has a bye week.

Marshall High of Los Feliz had two wins in two recent games, beating Lincoln High of Lincoln Heights, 3-0, on Sept. 28 and Sotomayor of Glassell Park, 3-1, on Oct. 1. Sotomayor beat Wilson High of El Sereno,3-1. Eagle Rock also beat Wilson, 3-0, on Sept. 30.

In the only match on Friday, Oct. 1, Eagle Rock defeated Franklin 15-1.

To contact Dave Abbott about purchasing his photos of NELA high school sports, visit: SplashArtPhotography.com