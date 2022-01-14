Metro Micro Really Does Make It Easier to Get Around

By Sylvia Denlinger

I recently used Metro Micro for the first leg of a trip to LAX. The Metro Micro van picked me up near my home in Eagle Rock and took me to the Gold Line in Highland Park (which took me to Union Station downtown where I caught the “FlyAway” bus to the airport).

The following video shows me taking a recent Micro around my local area.

Count me as a great fan of Metro Micro, the on-demand rideshare service from Metro launched in mid-2021. If you haven’t used the service yet, it’s time to try it out.

Here’s how:

You can summon a Metro Micro minivan using the Metro Micro app or the Metro Micro website, or by phone (323.466.3876; that’s 323.GO.METRO).

The local service covers Glendale, Eagle Rock and Highland Park and runs from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The vans currently seat up to five people, an upper limit due to COVID-19 restrictions. Ultimately, they will seat up to 10 people, who will be able to ride together as a group or singly.

When you contact Metro to request a ride, Metro Micro will let you know where the minivan will pick you up — usually less than a block from your location — and when the driver will arrive. Then you simply walk over to the designated location and wait less than 10 minutes for the van to show up. It will have “Metro Micro“ clearly marked on the side.

The drivers wear masks and will have a mask for you to wear if you’ve forgotten your own.

As for cost, your first two rides are free if you sign up for a code on the Metro Micro website (scroll down the homepage to the “Claim Free Rides” tab). After that, the cost is $1 per ride, an introductory fare that will last through 2022, according to Metro Micro spokesperson Dan Sotero.

You can pay for the ride in advance on the app or online with a credit card, in which case you just hop in and go. Or you can pay with a TAP card by using the device near your seat to tap your card.

Metro Micro doesn’t take cash.

There is room for luggage, wheelchairs, and service animals. There are racks for up to two bicycles.

The driver will drop you off near your requested destination.

So the next time you need to travel in the neighborhood, ditch the car, forget the parking hassles, and call Metro Micro for a ride!

Sylvia Denlinger lives in Eagle Rock, where she bikes, walks, takes public transit and drives a Miata.