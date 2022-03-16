Glenn Tritch holds the Kiwanis Distinguished Service Award presented by Linda Allen (in red blazer) to the Tritch Family of Eagle Rock. Members of the Tritch family (from left) George Jimenez, Barbara (Tritch) Jimenez, Teresa Tritch Hendrickson, Kim Barnett, Glenn Tritch, John Tritch, Gail (Tritch) Hase and Bill Hendrickson.

Kiwanis International honors three pillars of the NELA community

By Bill Hendrickson

Raul Macías, Founder of Anahuak Youth Soccer Association, Carl Matthes, President of the Uptown Gay and Lesbian Alliance (UGLA), and the Tritch family, whose members own Eagle Rock’s Tritch Hardware and the Boulevard Sentinel, were honored this week for their service to Northeast Los Angeles at a luncheon given by Kiwanis International.

Raul Macías, flanked by Kiwanis Governor Margo Dutton, and Heinrich Keifer, President of Greater Highland Park Kiwanis.

Heinrich Keifer, President of the Greater Highland Park Kiwanis Club, honored Macías for his leadership in fostering soccer programs for local youth and his instrumental role in securing the playing fields in Rio de Los Angeles State Park in Cypress Park, where some 1,400 local kids team up to play soccer year-round. Speaking of his accomplishments, Macías has said: “I wanted to give these kids an alternative to drugs and gangs and crime. I could use soccer as a hook to keep children off  the streets, children whose families can’t  afford to pay for league fees and equipment.”

Concert pianist and community leader, Carl Matthes, receives his Kiwanis Distinguished Service Award from Linda Allen (on left) and Margo Dutton, Kiwanis Governor.

Linda Allen, President of the Eagle Rock Kiwanis Club, honored both Carl Matthes for his leadership of UGLA  and the Tritch family for 77 years of  singularly knowledgeable and kind service at Tritch Hardware and six years (and counting) of publishing NELA’s local news in the Boulevard Sentinel. 

Allen recognized Matthes as a great musician and teacher of piano, a leader in the LGBTQ community and a founder of UGLA, among whose community services is providing scholarships to high school seniors.

Allen honored the Tritch Hardware store in Eagle Rock, established 1945, as a beloved community institution cherished for the helpfulness and friendliness extended to all customers and the Boulevard Sentinel for its professional journalistic standards in reporting local news. 

