Incumbents continue to struggle in City Council races to represent NELA

By T.A. Hendrickson

Incumbents continued to lose ground in local races for L.A. City Council and state Assembly, according to the latest update of the primary vote count in L.A. County.

Here’s the tally as of Friday, June 17 at 3:43 p.m.

Los Angeles City Council

Gilbert “Gil” Cedillo, the two-term councilmember for much of Highland Park, Glassell Park and other parts of Council District 1, slipped further behind his challenger, Eunisses Hernandez, a policy advocate and community organizer. In the latest update, Hernandez has 53.51% of the primary vote and Cedillo has 46.49%.

If Hernandez still has more than 50% of the vote when all the votes are tallied, as seems likely at this stage of the vote counting, she will be elected without a runoff. A runoff is required only when no one candidate receives more than half of the primary votes in the primary.

Mitch O’Farrell, the incumbent councilmember for Elysian Valley, Glassell Park, Atwater Village and other parts of CD 13, is falling further behind his main challenger Hugo Soto-Martinez, a labor organizer. The latest tally in the five-way race shows Soto-Martinez with 40.14% of the vote and O’Farrell with 32.06%. The race is headed for a runoff in November.

Los Angeles Unified School District

Rocío Rivas, a policy deputy for LAUSD Board Member Jackie Goldberg and a former president of the Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council, has widened her lead in a four-way race for an open seat to represent Board District 2, which includes Highland Park, Montecito Heights and other Eastside communities. With 43.84% of the vote in the latest tally, Rivas will face a runoff election in November against Maria Brenes, an executive of an educational nonprofit active on the Eastside, who has 30.57% of the vote as of the latest count.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

Hilda Solis, the supervisor for Northeast L.A. and other parts of L.A. County in the 1st Supervisor District, continues to trounce her opponents in a five-way race, with 75.71% of the primary vote in the latest tally.

State Assembly

In state races, the top two vote getters in the primary advance to the general election in November.

In a three-way race for Assembly District 52, which includes NELA, incumbent Wendy Carrillo has seen her lead narrow in the latest tally, to 49.51% of the primary vote. She will compete in November against Mia Livas Porter, who has 38.19% of the primary vote in the latest count.

U.S. House of Representatives

In federal races, the top two vote getters in the primary advance to the general election in November.

In Congressional District 34, which includes NELA, incumbent Jimmy Gomez has 50.9% of the primary vote in the latest count, a slightly larger share than in the previous tally. He will compete in November against David Kim, a lawyer and community activist, whose share of the vote in the three-way race edged up to 38.73% in the latest tally.

Meanwhile, in Glendale…..

Northeast Los Angeles has a stake in the Glendale City Council elections because decisions by Glendale will determine the fate of the Scholl Canyon landfill in the hills above Eagle Rock. Environmentalists in both Glendale and Eagle Rock have staunchly opposed plans by Glendale to build a biogas power plant at the site.

In the latest vote tally, two candidates with strong pro-environment views – incumbent Dan Brotman and non-incumbent Elen Asatryan — increased their leads to claim two of three at-large seats in a race with eight contenders. Brotman currently has 18.99% of the vote; Asatryan has 15.91%. Brotman’s lead has looked secure for some time; Asatryan’s lead is looking increasingly secure. Her nearest competitor, incumbent Ara Najarian, has 14.64% of the vote in the latest tally, which is 912 votes behind Asatryan.