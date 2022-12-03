In NELA high school sports, a fall season to remember as winter gets underway

Franklin Panther running back Omar Gardella has been named the Northern League MVP. | Photo by Dave Abbot/NELA Sports One

By Dave Abbott of NELA Sports One

Football honors

Franklin Panthers running back Omar Gardella, a senior, has been named Northern League MVP.

Gardella had 160 carries for 851 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games played. He was instrumental in the team’s Northern League Championship run and its 10-1 overall won-loss record.

Two Franklin Panthers, Hector Ceballos, a senior, and Eduard Cuevas, a sophomore, were named Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Eagle Rock’s Brooklyn Pasten, a senior, and Lincoln’s Jaden, Rattay, a senior, were named Co- Defensive Player of the Year.

The Offensive Lineman of the Year is Lincoln’s Vincent Godinez, a senior.

The Defensive Lineman of the Year is Eagle Rock’s Jacob Bernal, a senior.

Football recap

It was a season to remember. The Franklin Panthers were undefeated in league play and made the Open Division in the CIF Los Angeles City Section for the first time, where they ended their season with a loss in the quarterfinals to the Garfield Bulldogs.

Eagle Rock finished right behind Franklin in league play and also made the Open Division in the CIF Los Angeles City Section, where they defeated the #1 seed San Pedro Pirates in the quarterfinals 38-31 before losing to the Garfield Bulldogs in the semi-finals 38-20. Overall, the Eagles had a 10-2 won-loss record.

The Lincoln Tigers were 2-2 in league and participated in the Division 1 playoffs, where they lost to Cleveland Cavaliers of Reseda 42-41 in the first round.

The Wilson Mules were 1-3 in league and participated in the Division 3 playoffs, where they went all the way to the championship game after defeating the San Fernando Tigers 18-12, Jordan Bulldogs 35-18, and the Chatsworth Chancellors 28-27. In the finals, the Mules lost to the Crenshaw Cougars 49-14.

Alumni in the football news

Franklin Panthers 2018 football alum David Telles of the NCAA Division II Western New Mexico Mustangs was named to the Lone Star Conference 2nd Team as a Wide Receiver and Return Specialist.

Telles had an illustrious 2-year career at Pasadena City College and was 2016 CIF Los Angeles City Section Division 3 Player of the Year.

Tennis highlights

Marshall Barristers girls tennis went undefeated in the Northern League with sisters Johannah and Julianna Galindo seeding #1 and #2 respectively in the CIFLACS Girls Individuals Tennis Singles for a second year in a row.

Johannah, a junior, defeated her younger sister Julianna, a sophomore, for the singles championship 6-3, 6-3.

Cross Country

Here are selected times from the 2022 CIF Los Angeles City Section XC Championships on Nov. 19. Complete results can be found at https://www.meetresults.net

Division 2 Boys/Eagle Rock

5th Evangel Hightower-Roja: 16:58.9

7th Micah Rick: 17:05.5

9th Adam Lewis: 17:14.0

Division 2 Girls /Eagle Rock

6th Elizabeth Corrigan: 20:31.4

Division 3 Boys/Franklin

1st Francisco Rodriguez: 16:02.5

4th Matthew Lamban: 16:44.1

Winter season brings boys and girls basketball and soccer, along with wrestling. Competition hits full swing just before the holiday break.

