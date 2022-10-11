How Northeast L.A. can weigh in on the City Council scandal

By T.A. Hendrickson

It is Day Two of the latest and arguably ugliest scandal ever to engulf the Los Angeles City Council and Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo are clinging to their council seats. But calls for their resignations keep multiplying, including one this afternoon from President Joe Biden.

Residents of Northeast Los Angeles – who are represented by De León (Council District 14) and Cedillo (CD 1) – will have a chance to register their views at upcoming neighborhood council meetings and a local candidate forum.

Tonight, Oct. 11, starting at 7 p.m., both the Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council and the Glassell Park Neighborhood Council will hold Zoom meetings. The agendas for the meetings were set before the scandal erupted, so there are no specific items calling for discussion or action regarding the scandal, though both agendas include slots for general public comment on non-agenda items. (Click here and then click on “Special Meeting Agenda” for details on how to participate in the Highland Park meeting. Click here for details on participating in the Glassell Park meeting.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council will host a candidate forum, including Congressman Jimmy Gomez, State Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo and their opponents, David Kim and Mia Livas Porter, respectively, as well as the two candidates for L.A. Unified School District Board Seat #2, Rocio Rivas and Maria Brenes. (Scroll down at this link for details on the candidate forum.)

The Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council has called a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 starting at 7 p.m. to discuss whether to issue a letter demanding the resignations of Martinez, De León and Cedillo. A special meeting is necessary because the next regularly scheduled meeting of the ERNC is not until Nov. 1. (Use this link to join the meeting online.)

To recap: Martinez, De León, Cedillo and Ron Herrera, a labor union official who resigned on Monday, were heard on a leaked audio recording engaging in a roughly hour-long conversation rife with profanity-laced racial slurs. Martinez, the most offensive of the three, also indulged in homophobic slurs, referring to Councilmembers Mike Bonin and Mitch O’Farrell, who are gay, as a “little bitch,” and a “diva,” respectively. Martinez has stepped down from the presidency of the City Council and is now on a leave of absence. All three have issued apologies.

All of the elected officials representing Northeast L.A. have called for Martinez, De León and Cedillo to resign, including U.S. Congressman Jimmy Gomez, State Senator Maria Elena Durazo, State Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis and Councilmember-elect Eunisses Hernandez (CD 1). The challengers in upcoming elections to represent NELA in the U.S. Congress and State Assembly — David Kim and Mia Livas Porter — have also called for resignations.

In addition to President Biden, the list of those calling for the resignations of Martinez, De León and Cedillo also includes Mayor Eric Garcetti, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, Councilmembers Mike Bonin, Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Heather Hutt, Mitch O’Farrell and Nithya Raman, L.A. mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso, the Los Angeles Times Editorial Board and numerous labor union locals.

Whatever Martinez, De León and Cedillo ultimately do, it’s hard to see how they will ever overcome the harm they have done to their relationships with colleagues and constituents and to their own political careers.