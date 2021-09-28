admin

Groundbreaking for Eagle Rock’s tiny homes village, Sept. 29, 2021. The project is one part of Kevin de León’s plan calling for 25,000 new homes for the unhoused by 2025 | Photo by Bill Hendrickson/BoulevardSentinel

The tiny homes village for the homeless in Eagle Rock breaks ground

Bill Hendrickson
The Franklin cross country team at the Bellarmine/Sacred Heart Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 25 at Griffith Park. Francisco Rodriguez, a junior (second from right) and David Martinez, a senior (center) placed 1st and 2nd, respectively, in their race. | Photo by Monique Muniz

NELA high school sports: Bright moments amid tough competition

Dave Abbott of NELA One Sports
Kevin de León | Photo from the KDL Facebook page.

Kevin de León vows to give NELA full attention as he runs for mayor; his critics are skeptical

T.A. Hendrickson

