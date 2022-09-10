Four games into football season, both Eagle Rock and Franklin are undefeated

Franklin High senor, Christian Adame (right), in the recent game against the La Cañada Spartans. Franklin won 44-22. | Photo by Dave Abbott, NELA Sports One

By Dave Abbott of NELA Sports One

High school football is off to an exciting start in Northeast Los Angeles, with both Eagle Rock High and Franklin High of Highland Park undefeated so far at 4-0.

The Eagle Rock Eagles have wins over the Marquez Gladiators of Huntington Park 44-14, the Crescenta Valley Falcons 17-7, the Bell Eagles 53-7 and the Poly Parrots of Sun Valley 52-7. They will face the Highlanders of Granada Hills Charter in an away game on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

The Franklin Panthers have defeated the Bell Eagles 32-14, the Carson Colts 32-14, the La Cañada Spartans 44-22 and the Alhambra Moors 44-9. They will host the Crenshaw Cougars on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

The defending Northern League Champions — the Lincoln High Tigers of Lincoln Heights — are 1-2, having lost to the South Pasadena Tigers 28-7 and the Roosevelt Rough Riders of Boyle Heights 46-18. Their sole win so far was a 28-13 victory over the Huntington Park Spartans on Friday, Sept. 9. (The Tigers’ scheduled game against the Chavez Eagles of San Fernando was cancelled due to excessive heat in the valley.) The Tigers will play the Mendez High Jaguars of Boyle Heights in an away game on Friday, Sept 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The Wilson Mules of El Sereno are 3-1 with wins against the Bernstein Dragons of Hollywood 28-16, the Verdugo Hills Dons 22-14, and a win by forfeit against the University Wildcats of West L.A. due to the Wildcats not fielding enough players. The Mules’ only loss so far was to the North Hollywood Huskies 36-12. The Mules will host the Maywood CES Wolfpack on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Northern League competition starts on Friday, September 30.

To contact Dave Abbott about purchasing his photos of NELA high school sports, visit: SplashArtPhotography.com