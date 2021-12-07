Eagle Rock Boulevard is getting a makeover

By Bill Hendrickson

StreetsLA held the first of two briefings on Sunday on the planned $16 million makeover of Eagle Rock Boulevard that is to take place from now to completion in 2025.

About 40 Eagle Rockers attended the Zoom meeting on the project, dubbed “Rock the Blvd.” While many of the safety and beautification objectives of the project are similar to those put forth in 2018, when “Rock the Blvd.” was launched, one of the StreetsLA design proposals took attendees by surprise. Under the proposal, StreetsLA suggested the possibility of reconfiguring the median on Eagle Rock Blvd. to transform it into bike lanes from Colorado Blvd. to York Blvd.

Median running bike lanes would allow for two lanes of traffic each way on Eagle Rock Blvd. and preserve curbside parking.

Ana Tabuena-Ruddy, the StreetsLA project manager for Rock the Blvd., polled the attendees on whether they would prefer median-running bike lanes or side-running bike lanes: 71% of attendees who voted preferred the median-running option.

Attendees were also polled about goals for the project. Safety took first place on the multiple choice “Goals” question. Another popular goal was to landscape the boulevard with a mix of drought-tolerant and native plants.

Among the safety features discussed were better street lighting, improved pedestrian crossing points, elimination of left-hand or U-turns where there are no traffic lights. Proposals to improve the use of the boulevard included installing comfortable places along the boulevard to have a comfortable seat.

There’s another chance coming up this week to have a say on the changes coming to Eagle Rock Blvd. On Thursday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m., StreetsLA will hold its second virtual community meeting on Rock the Blvd. The meeting will be on zoom and can also be joined by phone (US: +1 669 900 6833, Webinar ID: 861 9508 4071).

