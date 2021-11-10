Derek Steinorth is the new principal at Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School

Derek Steinorth, a veteran teacher and administrator, is the new principal of Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School. | Photo courtesy of LAUSD

Derek Steinorth, a veteran teacher and administrator, is the new principal of Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School. | Photo courtesy of LAUSD

Editor’s note: Titus Campos, the Community of Schools Administrator for public schools in Eagle Rock and Highland Park, sent the following email on Nov. 8 regarding the selection of Derek Steinorth to be the next principal of Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School. Steinorth succeeds Mylene Keipp, principal from 2015 through October 2021; Kiepp has been promoted to Director of Secondary Instruction in the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Division of Instruction.

I am delighted to announce that Mr. Derek Steinorth has been selected as the Principal of Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School. He will begin this assignment on December 1, 2021.

Mr. Steinorth brings over 30 years of educational experience as a middle and high school teacher, magnet coordinator and assistant principal at two different schools. In his previous experience at Eagle Rock, Mr. Steinorth played a key role in expanding the magnet program and initiating the International Baccalaureate Middle Years and Diploma Programmes at Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education with a major in History and a minor in Social Studies at the University of Michigan. Additionally, Mr. Steinorth holds two Masters of Arts Degrees in American Studies and School Administration.

I would like to thank the 19-member panel comprised of students, parents, teachers, counselor, senior office technician, community representative and assistant principal. I am also grateful for Mr. Del Cueto [a retired LAUSD administrator] serving as Interim-Principal.

Reporting news and providing analysis is people intensive and expensive. To keep our reporting coming your way, please SUBSCRIBE to the Boulevard Sentinel by contributing $3.95/monthly. It’s easy, click the button below! Support local news that matters to you. $ Donation Amount: $5.00

$10.00

$25.00

Give a Custom Amount Make this donation monthly Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Make this an anonymous donation. Donation Total: $5.00 One Time Contribute Now