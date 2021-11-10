Derek Steinorth, a veteran teacher and administrator, is the new principal of Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School. | Photo courtesy of LAUSD

Derek Steinorth is the new principal at Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School

2021 Editions Education Featured November
admin1761 Comment on Derek Steinorth is the new principal at Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School

Editor’s noteTitus Campos, the Community of Schools Administrator for public schools in Eagle Rock and Highland Park, sent the following email on Nov. 8 regarding the selection of Derek Steinorth to be the next principal of Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School. Steinorth succeeds Mylene Keipp, principal from 2015 through October 2021; Kiepp has been promoted to Director of Secondary Instruction in the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Division of Instruction.   

I am delighted to announce that Mr. Derek Steinorth has been selected as the Principal of Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School. He will begin this assignment on December 1, 2021.  

Mr. Steinorth brings over 30 years of educational experience as a middle and high school teacher, magnet coordinator and assistant principal at two different schools. In his previous experience at Eagle Rock, Mr. Steinorth played a key role in expanding the magnet program and initiating the International Baccalaureate Middle Years and Diploma Programmes at Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School.  

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education with a major in History and a minor in Social Studies at the University of Michigan. Additionally, Mr. Steinorth holds two Masters of Arts Degrees in American Studies and School Administration.  

I would like to thank the 19-member panel comprised of students, parents, teachers, counselor, senior office technician, community representative and assistant principal. I am also grateful for Mr. Del Cueto [a retired LAUSD administrator] serving as Interim-Principal. 

Reporting news and providing analysis is people intensive and expensive.  To keep our reporting coming your way, please SUBSCRIBE to the Boulevard Sentinel by contributing $3.95/monthly. It’s easy, click the button below!   

Support local news that matters to you.

$
Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $5.00 One Time

 

Share the News
admin

Related Posts

Ilka Perkins using a pottery wheel | Photo courtesy of People’s Pottery Project

At the People’s Pottery Project in Glassell Park, formerly incarcerated people find employment, acceptance, community

Angela Guglielmino
Aerial view rendering of the homeless shelters planned for 7570 N. Figueroa St in Eagle Rock, across from the Eagle Rock Recreation Center.

Sponsored Content: EAGLE ROCK TINY HOMES PRESENTATION BY UNION STATION HOMELESS SERVICES

admin
The Eagle Rock High girls volleyball team commemorates its city championship in Division II of the CIF L.A. City Section. The team advances to the state playoffs, starting on Nov. 9. | Photo by Eric Owens

Eagle Rock High girls volleyball team advances to state playoffs; Eagle Rock football team advances in city playoffs

Dave Abbott of NELA One Sports

1 thought on “Derek Steinorth is the new principal at Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School

  1. Can the Sentinel uncover why there are tents remaining near the homeless shelters being constructed on Figueroa. Why haven’t they been moved like the others nearby? A PARTIAL FIX SHOILD NOT BE ACCEPTED BY OUR COMMUNITY.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.