Construction starts in Cypress Park on interim housing for the homeless

Councilmember Gil Cedillo (CD 1), center, joined by community leaders and other city officials, broke ground recently on a project to build interim housing in Northeast Los Angeles for up to 130 homeless individuals. | Photo courtesy of CD 1

Councilmember Gil Cedillo (CD 1), center, joined by community leaders and other city officials, broke ground recently on a project to build interim housing in Northeast Los Angeles for up to 130 homeless individuals. | Photo courtesy of CD 1

By T.A. Hendrickson

Councilmember Gil Cedillo (CD-1) and other city officials broke ground last week on a 34-unit housing project in Cypress Park for up to 130 homeless individuals.

Named “Northeast New Beginnings Community,” the project is part of the city’s Interim Housing Program to provide temporary housing and supportive services to the homeless as a step toward permanent housing. It will be located on unused city-owned land at 503 N. San Fernando Road, near the traffic roundabout that also accesses Riverside Drive and Figueroa Street.

A unique design sets the Northeast New Beginnings Community apart from other city shelters. It will be the first to use a pre-manufactured, residential prototype that can be knit together to form duplexes and fourplexes. In all, 32 state-approved modular units will house up to four people each. Each unit includes a bedroom, bathroom with shower, kitchenette and living/dining area. Two units for disabled residents will house one person each.

“I want to ensure that we give them [the homeless] a place that looks and feels like a home,” said Cedillo, who was involved in the project’s design and in selecting colors and materials for the residential units.

Common areas were also a priority for Cedillo. Seating and shade umbrellas are provided for gathering and meal services. There’s a separate laundry station. The site will be pet friendly and includes an outdoor pet area. “I wanted to develop a sense of community and identity and highlight areas of gathering,” said Cedillo.

In L.A., interim housing focuses on providing shelter, security, meals and hygiene facilities, as well as on-site mental health care, substance abuse treatment and other supportive services. In addition, on-site case managers work with residents to locate, apply for and obtain permanent housing.

Interim housing can last up to two years – or longer if there is documented justified reason for extension. But shelter residents need to be certified every 90 days during their stay. This step helps to ensure that the service provider who runs the site is achieving milestones in their efforts to help residents.

The service provider for Northeast New Beginnings Community is the John Wesley Centers for Health/JWCH Institute, a private non-profit health agency with decades of experience in improving the health and well-being of underserved people in Los Angeles County. A double-wide “flex space” container will house administrative and service-provider offices at the site.

Construction of Northeast New Beginnings Community is expected to cost $4.75 million and be completed in the fall.

T.A. Hendrickson Editor at Boulevard Sentinel | Website T.A. Hendrickson, a native of Eagle Rock, is the editor of the Boulevard Sentinel, and a former member of the Editorial Board of the New York Times. Hendrickson is committed to local news reporting and to finding a way forward for local news outlets in today's challenging media markets.