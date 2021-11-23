JOIN THESE ONLINE COMMUNITY MEETINGS about transforming Eagle Rock with Walkable, Bikeable, Safer and Greener Streets. CLICK FOR MORE!

Share the News

YOU ARE INVITED to ROCK THE BOULEVARD

Sunday, December 5 at 3:00 PM

& Thursday, December 9 at 5:30 PM

JOIN THESE ONLINE COMMUNITY MEETINGS about transforming Eagle Rock with Walkable, Bikeable, Safer and Greener Streets.

What is Rock the Boulevard?

The Rock the Boulevard (RTB) project will improve and revitalize Eagle Rock Boulevard to make this major corridor through Eagle Rock safe, sustainable, and vibrant. RTB will implement a plan based on community feedback and participation that will stimulate economic growth, make the public right of way on the boulevard more visually appealing, and develop an environment where pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders and drivers can safely coexist.

This project seeks to:

• Create a long-term vision plan for Eagle Rock Boulevard that will serve as a guide for future design of the boulevard.

• Provide a safe environment for all ages, abilities, and modes of transportation while strengthening relationships among businesses, residents and visitors to Eagle Rock Blvd.

• Stimulate economic growth through greater pedestrian activity and walkable design.

• Improve community health by lowering emissions and encouraging the use of alternative forms of transportation-including walking and bicycling.

• Utilize a sustainable approach to stormwater management and landscaping that protects our rivers and oceans.

• Recognize the importance of existing historic resources along the Boulevard as valuable contributors to the community’s character.

Implementation Opportunities for the Project Area

The conversation at the Meetings will focus on implementing holistic street improvements for Eagle Rock Boulevard, spanning the entire public right of way from property line to property line. The types of streetscape improvements and public locations to be discussed for updates include but are not limited to the following:

• Sidewalks and curb ramps

• Traffic safety

• Protected bike lanes

• Improved bus stops and shade trees

• Street amenities, such as bike racks, benches, litter receptacles, pedestrian-level lighting

• Cultural and historic placemaking elements or neighborhood markers

RSVP & sign-up for project notices here:

https://streetsla.lacity.org/rock-the-blvd-rsvp

For more information connect with Adeena, Senior Project Coordinator: streetsla-rtb@lacity.org or (323) 369-6326

For more information please visit: https://streetsla.lacity.org/eaglerock

